TOM EATON | How the bizarre ‘Unmasking Project’ fell flat on its face
The project will no doubt bubble along for a few weeks until Survé and Sisulu are appeased
18 July 2024 - 22:56
Satire is dead but sometimes it twitches, and this week “Independent” owner Iqbal Survé gave it a solid jolt as he roped in a desperate former cabinet minister, staged an absurd press conference, and proudly and publicly condemned a completely innocent man...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.