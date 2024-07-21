EDITORIAL | Joburg’s next mayor should last until 2026 local government elections for stability’s sake
The mayoral chain has been passed around way too often and to those who should not be occupying the position
21 July 2024 - 21:32
Reports about meetings between the ANC, IFP and ActionSA to realign the coalition arrangements of the City of Joburg means the country's economic hub may soon get a new mayor — once again. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.