PALI LEHOHLA | SA’s 7th administration: the sorcerer’s spells don’t work any more

The one word to describe the president’s opening of parliament address is ‘depressing’

Morena Mohlomi, the sage leader who lived in the Caledon besides Morena Moshoeshoe, was, according to Max du Preez, one of the greats whom Madiba revered. On July 18 — the date of birth of our Isithwalandwe, Nelson Mandela — the seventh parliament of South Africa was inaugurated by President Cyril Ramaphosa, 30 years into freedom. ..