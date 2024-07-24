EDITORIAL | SA has a long path to net zero — new legislation is just the start
USAID says SA’s dependence on coal as a primary fuel source for electricity generation makes it one of the world’s top 15 greenhouse gas emitters
24 July 2024 - 21:41
The new climate change bill, signed into law this week by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is a momentous step forward in South Africa’s quest to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.