Gigaba and Malema: a tale of a generation’s diminished greatness

The late Professor Carl Sagan, an astronomer and planetary scientist, makes a profound observation about how human beings often come full circle in their understanding of life.

Reflecting on the ways in which new generations distanced themselves from cosmic knowledge, only to later return to it, he states: “New generations grew to maturity wholly ignorant of the sky that had transfixed their ancestors and that had stimulated the modern age of science and technology. Without even noticing, just as astronomy entered a golden age, most people cut themselves off from the sky, a cosmic isolationism that ended only with the dawn of space exploration”.

Sagan was making the important argument that, sometimes, younger generations disregard the wisdom of those who came before them, deeming it ancient and at times, even archaic.

But with the passage of time, the value of that wisdom becomes apparent, leading to a Damascene conversion that sees them return to the source.

A few days ago, I found myself thinking about the words of Sagan as I observed two former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) presidents — Malusi Gigaba and Julius Malema — embrace one another after over a decade of having little to no contact.

Gigaba led the ANCYL from 1996 to 2004, after which the reigns of the vibrant and militant youth wing of the ANC would be taken over by Fikile Mbalula.

In 2008, at the end of Mbalula’s term of office, Malema was elected as the ANCYL president, a position that he would hold until his expulsion in 2012.

Shortly thereafter, I would be appointed as the convener of a national task team mandated with taking the league to its next conference.