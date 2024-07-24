JONATHAN JANSEN | We need to rethink the role of parents in schools asap
The requirements in this partnership will differ from household to household, and across social class
24 July 2024 - 21:42
It is an article of faith in education circles that parents have a crucial role to play in education. For the record, I no longer believe that parents have a role to play in the schools where their children attend. First up, in most of our schools there are no parents. Children stay with grandparents, aunts, older siblings and other relatives. Many children stay in child-headed households...
