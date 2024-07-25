EDITORIAL | Zizi Kodwa’s resignation should be welcomed
The public deserves to have representatives who are not tainted by accusations of wrongdoing in parliament
25 July 2024 - 22:08
Former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa’s resignation as an MP will come as a relief for many, but it’s a resignation that should not have been necessary in the first place...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.