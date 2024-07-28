EDITORIAL | Military training camp brings SA’s intelligence capabilities into question again
Why did Libyans from North Africa opt to traverse the entire continent to the southernmost country of Africa for the operation which was uncovered on Friday?
28 July 2024 - 21:02
If police minister Senzo Mchunu's assessment and conclusion is taken as gospel truth, then foreign nationals were being trained in a military camp set up near White River in Mpumalanga...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.