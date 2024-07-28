JUSTICE MALALA | Lessons from Mapantsula: we can all change
The movie reminds us of the mistakes we have made in the past 30 years
28 July 2024 - 21:02
Every South African should see the movie Mapantsula, released in 1988 to international acclaim. It was only officially released in South Africa after the political changes of 1990. I only got to see it in 1994, and it was as powerful then as it was when I watched it last week. The director, Oliver Schmitz, has undertaken a restoration of the movie and it is now available in beautiful high — definition...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.