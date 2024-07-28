Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | In honour of Dewald Dempers: investor and mentor leaves a powerful legacy

His contributions to education, healthcare and social development have left a mark

28 July 2024 - 21:01 By PALI LEHOHLA

In his book The Presentation of Self in Everyday Life, Erving Goffman uses the imagery of theatre (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theatre) to portray the importance of human social interaction (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Social_relation). This approach became known as Goffman's dramaturgical analysis (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dramaturgy_(sociology)). ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Military training camp brings SA’s intelligence capabilities into ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | We need to rethink the role of parents in schools asap Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Lessons from Mapantsula: we can all change Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | In honour of Dewald Dempers: investor and mentor leaves a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Be careful not to hand fraudsters ‘keys to your safe’ Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...