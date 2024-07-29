PALI LEHOHLA | Three decades of liberating change and progress in Rwanda

Amilcar Cabral once said: “Always bear in mind that the people are not fighting for ideas, for the things in anyone’s head. They are fighting to win material benefits, to live better and in peace, to see their lives go forward, to guarantee the future of their children.”

To a person who has not internalised the words of Cabral, a consistently above-90% victory in an election is evidence of a lack of democracy.

The recent sweeping victory (99.18%) for President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has created a new term — poll dictatorship — though one wonders how you dictate a voter turnout of 98.02% if not explained by the will of the people to affirm their choice of leadership.



I proffer a different opinion as one who has looked at Rwanda through the lens of statistical evidence, having been a statistician-general of South Africa and worked quite closely with the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda.

If you have lived under constant genocidal threat and ultimately it materialises into the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi that in 100 days wiped out more than a tenth of the population, you have to ask yourself what could be worse — is there anything you can ever fear? Based on what Rwandans experienced, I would argue that it is impossible to intimidate them. Anyone threatening Rwandans by deception, coercion or other acts faces an uphill battle because, for them, it cannot be worse than what they witnessed.

So the results of the poll in Rwanda speak not to the fear of what others think of as a dictator, but the fearlessness of fear because what fear can be left in you when you saw and endured the worst?



The poll, rather than reflecting fear, speaks to and affirms what Rwandans experienced in a condition that swept their country in a blink of an eye and what progressively and cumulatively restored their dignity in the past 30 years. Why would you gamble that dignity ever again?

Kagame, against all odds, delivered on what Cabral referenced. Many do not remember or conveniently forget that Kagame took six years from 1994 to 2000 before he could ascend to be the president of Rwanda even after winning the liberation struggle that lasted more than four years. Perhaps what we need to ask him is what preoccupied him in those six years — perhaps therein lies the secret of his transformative leadership so overwhelmingly appreciated by the Rwandese and surprising to others.