TOM EATON | Whatever Zuma does next, he knows the stakes

No wonder there was a faint tone of real surprise on Sunday when Zuma was expelled from the ANC. Most of the noise we’ll be hearing this week will be performative victimhood, but for someone so used to having reality bent to his appetites, there must have been a real sting, however small.

At least Zuma is now free to throw himself into the work of trying to discredit and then dismantle South African democracy. Already claims of a stolen election have been quietly escalated by a certain sympathetic media house (think Tembisa Decuplets) to claims of a “soft coup” by colonial powers. (They didn’t name the colonists, but given that Ramaphosa has done more to sever ties with the US than any post-apartheid president, I’m assuming it's not the Yanks.)

The trouble with the coup narrative, however, is that, in the grand tradition of all megalomaniacal social engineers, it ignores what people actually want; and as we learnt from an election deemed free and fair, what almost three-quarters of South African voters actually want is anything but the progressive caucus.

Zuma’s shills can kvetch, but if they genuinely believe that the will of just over a quarter of voters should trump the will of the rest, then I’m afraid they’ve got far more in common with Victorian colonialists and Hendrik Verwoerd than they might like to imagine.

This, however, is the sort of rabbit hole Zuma and his followers have been driven down by one unexpected opponent: the Democratic Alliance.

For decades, the official opposition said one thing, over and over again: the country is a mess because the ANC is doing a bad job.

Without any real prospect of the ANC losing an election, that message slowly took on a subtle but persistent subtext: if the ANC did a better job, the country would be a better place.

Combined with a growing nostalgia for the Mandela era, I suspect that that subtext took hold as an uninterrogated, unconscious but widespread belief: that the best and most appropriate form of government for this country is that provided (at least in theory) by a clean, high-functioning ANC.

Perhaps that’s why so many DA voters seem happy to work with the ANC now: they believe that their party is the medicine the ANC needs to become that high-functioning version of itself, especially now that it has sloughed off its more regressive elements into the opposition benches.

In short, the ANC and DA have found genuine common cause on common ground; and that leaves Zuma and MKP with only one option: find a completely different cause on a totally different patch of ground, and try to get everyone to move there, no matter how unappealing it seems.

If the GNU is offering cautious, incremental improvement through co-operation, it must offer chaos and unilateralism. If the GNU is offering constitutional democracy, it must offer autocracy.

It’s a hard, hard sell, and even the smallest successes by the GNU will make it harder.

Still, Zuma knows the stakes. And pensions only go so far ...