JONATHAN JANSEN | We need to talk about coloured racism
Pinelands High, one of the more progressive schools in the Western Cape, has a problem that I had also discovered as a university leader
31 July 2024 - 21:52
In a relatively short time a number of alleged racist incidents in schools gained public attention (most do not). At Jeppe Girls learners were disciplined for highlights in their hair and apparently there was inconsistency in the application of the rules, the black girls complained. Unbelievably, the school has a hair chart. “Any colours that are not on the colour chart are not permissible unless it’s one’s natural hair.” I have to ask, what is it about white schools and hair?..
