All of us should be worried about the credibility of the population register. Here’s why

Upon receiving this information, I immediately called my colleagues at home affairs to confirm and verify this child.

Most importantly, I wanted to test if, indeed, this system dispatched by the IJS is working and is accurate.

The few hours I had to wait for home affairs to verify this information were the most stressful.

My worst fear was confirmed.

Indeed, there is a child registered under my name with the department of home affairs.

As a country we have been talking about making sure that we integrate our systems and place social development at the centre of this integration, but this has been moving at a snail’s pace.

This case proves we need to speed up this process.

The introduction of the R370 Covid-19 SRD grant is a good case in point that we must forge ahead as DSD so that we can deliver services timeously while fighting corruption and protecting the fiscus.

It has always been the assertion of my colleagues that if we get social development right, we will get many things right in this country.

One of these things being the minister of social development being able to account for every child wherever they are in this country. She must have a bird’s-eye view of all children at the click of a button.

Earlier this year just before the National Senior Certificate results were announced, I wrote an oped that the department of social development has started this process and in the future we want to be able to tell you why some of the children who start in grade 1 do not make it to grade 12.

I just did not know that this was going to come sooner, thanks to the IJS programme dispatched to the department of social development.

You may ask yourself how we were able to do this and what this information entails?

This information must be able to give us every detail about every child and every citizen.