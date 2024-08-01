EDITORIAL | SA needs to urgently tackle the scourge of teenage pregnancy

If the government was serious about fighting GBV and rape, it would have implemented the National Policy on the Prevention and Management of Learner Pregnancy as well as prosecuted the perpetrators

The newly appointed MEC of health in the Eastern Cape, Ntandokazi Capa, took a scythe to a school in the province, excoriating the girls for prematurely falling pregnant...