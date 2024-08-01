GILL GIFFORD | Lotto’s Wednesday night trail of 90-million shattered dreams
A seductive siren song and an insidious tax on the poor — the millions spent on hope
01 August 2024 - 21:55
I have been left feeling slightly sick, once again questioning if the Lotto is the real life equivalent of the mythical pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Only the rainbow ends in a sad little supermarket where the cashier behind the bright yellow ticket machine sees every day how dreams cost a lot, and they don’t come true. ..
