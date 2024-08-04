JUSTICE MALALA | What happens to the ANC after Ramaphosa goes?
There is no clear successor to Ramaphosa, so what’s next for the ANC and its current crop of leaders? Justice Malala weighs the options
04 August 2024 - 21:01
What is the future of the current government of national unity — and the ANC — when President Cyril Ramaphosa goes? Who are the front-runners to succeed him and what will be their impact on the ANC’s ideological orientation and strategic direction?..
