Minister McKenzie, the sports rights broadcast issue is more complicated than you think

Minister of sport Gayton McKenzie is correct in saying major events involving Bafana Bafana, the Springboks, the Proteas, Netball Proteas and other national teams must be available on SABC or any other free-to-air television.

It is an injustice that, most of the time, the majority of South Africans are unable to watch their national teams because those matches are on pay-TV SuperSport, which has considerable financial muscle to buy the rights.

Since he took over as sports minister early last month as part of the government of national unity (GNU), McKenzie has been on the verbal offensive with promises of sorting out this long-standing issue.

McKenzie means well, but unfortunately, things are a bit more complicated in reality than just shouting from the rooftop, and one gets the feeling he doesn’t have a full grasp of the issues.

Instead of his continued public comments on the matter, McKenzie should get MultiChoice Group, the SABC, eMedia, Icasa and other interested parties in a room for discussions to fully understand the issues and formulate constructive ideas to resolve them.