PALI LEHOHLA | Underneath Ramaphosa and Malema’s volley of insults lies a deeper malaise
It’s all fun and games until we spot the schisms between our social life and economic structures
04 August 2024 - 21:01
South Africa finds itself in an odd situation where our discourse verges on strange forms of vulgarity. As a nation we seem not to scratch deep enough to deal with the forms of violence engulfing us. The incongruence in our superstructure of social life and economic substructure eludes us. When this vulgar relationship mutates in our face we tend to be surprised and decide to deal with it at the level of revenging the misdeeds of vulgarity or thick skin versus thin skin of political life and politics. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.