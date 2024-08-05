Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Izimbizos are an insult to the very poor being consulted

This is not the time to still be at the discovery level

05 August 2024 - 21:28 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

Is it a big deal that Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential izimbizos have come at a huge cost to the taxpayer — R44m for four events in just eight months?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | What happens to the ANC after Ramaphosa goes? Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Underneath Ramaphosa and Malema’s volley of insults lies a ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Minister McKenzie, the sports rights broadcast issue is more complicated than ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. GILL GIFFORD | Lotto’s Wednesday night trail of 90-million shattered dreams Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Time for steely diplomacy to thwart trafficking rings and kidnappers Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘I’m the Fikile Mbalula of the DA ... I run the party,’ says Helen Zille
Miss World South Africa finalists learn skills to grow as future leaders