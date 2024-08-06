Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Panga-wielding pastor must face the music for threats of violence at school

Apart from severely traumatising children and staff, what message does such shocking behaviour send out to society?

06 August 2024 - 21:30
A screengrab of the confrontation in the reception area with the pastor's two pangas and bodyguard.
Image: Screengrab of video

The bizarre behaviour of a panga-wielding Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng — who barged into a primary school with a rifle-toting bodyguard to forcefully remove children embroiled in a custody battle — is outrageous and deeply disturbing on so many levels.

Picture the scene. The self-styled prophet, wide-eyed and menacing, threatening staff in the reception area of Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong. “Don’t come close to me. Don't you dare! Don’t you dare,” he shouts as bewildered children peer up through a security gate. 

He said he had gone to the school to help his son who was being prevented from taking home two pupils.

Next to him is a man, face obscured by a bandanna, casually — recklessly, perhaps — pointing what appears to be an automatic rifle towards the floor. Facing the pair are staff filming the tug-of-war over the children.

It’s the kind of spectacle one expects to see in a Hollywood movie. But this was real. It could have ended in bloodshed or, worse, death.

Gauteng education, sport, arts, culture and recreation MEC Matome Chiloane rightly condemned the incident in which “three men violently threatened the livelihoods of teachers and [pupils]”. Their behaviour was reprehensible, violent, appalling and had no place in schools or society, he added Chiloane.

Astonishingly, the pastor went on to explain his actions in a video recorded outside a police station, delving into the custody dispute, asking people to share the clip and comment.

We agree.

Apart from severely traumatising children and staff, what message does such shocking behaviour send out to society? That it’s acceptable to force your way into a school at knife or gunpoint, putting innocent lives at risk? It’s justifiable using force to remove children from a school? That some of us are above the law? Or there won't be consequences?

Astonishingly, the pastor went on to explain his actions in a video recorded outside a police station, delving into the custody dispute, asking people to share the clip and comment. In it, he acknowledged things could have ended badly. “I said to my bodyguards, ‘Don’t shoot. I will take the pangas. If they throw stones ... shoot or bring deadly weapons, legally we have a right to shoot back ... in self-defence. But we didn’t shoot. I scared them with those pangas.” 

Disputes over children can be extremely emotional and damaging for all parties involved. An example of how destructive things can get is the acrimonious 12-year-long divorce and maintenance battle we reported on that has cost a Gauteng couple in excess of R10m.

In the case of Matshidiso Primary School, we commend the police for acting swiftly and arresting four people on charges of assault, handling a firearm recklessly that could endanger lives and property, rendering security services while not registered, malicious damage to property and intimidation.

There is enough violence in our schools as it is. We don’t need badly behaved adults — in this case a pastor and grandfather who should be setting a good example — making things worse.

The law must take its course.

