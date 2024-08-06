EDITORIAL | Panga-wielding pastor must face the music for threats of violence at school

The bizarre behaviour of a panga-wielding Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng — who barged into a primary school with a rifle-toting bodyguard to forcefully remove children embroiled in a custody battle — is outrageous and deeply disturbing on so many levels.

Picture the scene. The self-styled prophet, wide-eyed and menacing, threatening staff in the reception area of Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong. “Don’t come close to me. Don't you dare! Don’t you dare,” he shouts as bewildered children peer up through a security gate.

He said he had gone to the school to help his son who was being prevented from taking home two pupils.

Next to him is a man, face obscured by a bandanna, casually — recklessly, perhaps — pointing what appears to be an automatic rifle towards the floor. Facing the pair are staff filming the tug-of-war over the children.

It’s the kind of spectacle one expects to see in a Hollywood movie. But this was real. It could have ended in bloodshed or, worse, death.

Gauteng education, sport, arts, culture and recreation MEC Matome Chiloane rightly condemned the incident in which “three men violently threatened the livelihoods of teachers and [pupils]”. Their behaviour was reprehensible, violent, appalling and had no place in schools or society, he added Chiloane.