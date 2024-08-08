EDITORIAL | Operation Vulindlela has a huge task ahead to tackle local government chaos
Many municipalities are in crisis, crippled by severe cash constraints and unable to deliver basic services
08 August 2024 - 05:22
Few can disagree that since its inception in 2020, Operation Vulindlela has made a positive mark on the South African landscape...
