A rainbow of hatred: Adetshina's battle for crown that's a bridge too far
Journalists in the TimesLIVE newsroom reflect on the meaning and impact of the conversations and stereotypes around Chidimma Adetshina's bloodline — and her eventual withdrawal from the Miss South Africa contest
09 August 2024 - 12:52
A 23-year-old law student who was a contestant for the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant, Chidimma Adetshina, has stepped down from her run for the crown after much controversy around her eligibility to compete. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.