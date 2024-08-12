PALI LEHOHLA | Governance in a time of data revolution: the questions to ask
Fortunately, there’s a PhD thesis to light the way and a path-breaking legal fight to provide practical lessons
When you are in contact with a reality that unfolds from theory to practice, it can be painful but also rewarding. Away from the tidy process of research design to a muddy space of practice terrorises even the boldest. The thesis of Zeenat Ishmail played into GovChat founder Eldrid Jordaan’s scheme. It captured the moment of challenges and reality lived. This article raises the question of how data can be strategically positioned. This has been my misgiving since the advent of the data revolution. The governance can be very challenging. Jordaan shows how he went through the hoops and loops while Ishmail sets the kinds of questions to be posed. ..
