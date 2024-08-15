Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Floyd Shivambu's exit from the EFF: political move or fallout between two long-term friends?

Shivambu's resignation comes just months before the EFF is set to hold its third elective conference

15 August 2024 - 16:59 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

What does the resignation of the EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu signal about the current course of politics in South Africa?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | It’s time government looked into proper support for athletes Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | After missing clear chances to lead, Gwamanda’s departure couldn't ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Health department playing Grim Reaper in 'state-sanctioned' cancer ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | It’s time for the Miss SA pageant to break all the rules Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Operation Vulindlela has a huge task ahead to tackle local ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Floyd Shivambu's exit from the EFF: political move or fallout ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | As Africans showed at the Olympics, the race truly begins ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Governance in a time of data revolution: the questions to ask Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina will not solve SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | What happens to the ANC after Ramaphosa goes? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza wants to buy his mother Tholiwe a house.
2024 Olympics: The Ministry of Sports Got Involved in Preparing Athletes Last ...