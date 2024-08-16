KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Confluence of perils for rural women in the land of patriarchy
Women’s property rights and the individualisation of access to land should be prioritised
16 August 2024 - 05:16
The fact that women are still considered minors and non-starters in the allocation of land in rural communities is a powerful saga of aspirations. Gender dominance can still be found in the villages, aided by a conceited, miscalculated and oppressive system: patriarchy...
