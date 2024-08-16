Opinion & Analysis

Keo Uncut

MARK KEOHANE | Wallop those Wallabies and make history

Coach Rassie Erasmus has stressed the depth of quality in his squad — here’s hoping Perth confirms his optimism

16 August 2024 - 05:12 By Mark Keohane

History beckons for a new generation of South African rugby internationals in being the first Springboks to win successive Tests in Australia in the same year...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Floyd Shivambu's exit from the EFF: political move or fallout ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | As Africans showed at the Olympics, the race truly begins ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Governance in a time of data revolution: the questions to ask Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina will not solve SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | What happens to the ANC after Ramaphosa goes? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Sprint sensation Bayanda Walaza wants to buy his mother Tholiwe a house.
2024 Olympics: The Ministry of Sports Got Involved in Preparing Athletes Last ...