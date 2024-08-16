Opinion & Analysis

The conversation about female empowerment must have education at its core

We need to be relentless and assertive in how we talk about female empowerment, and let’s make sure it places the education of women first

16 August 2024 - 05:06 By Nontando Aina

It has been 68 years since 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, sparking one of the most famous women’s rights milestones of the 20th century. The massive changes ushered in over the decades that followed fundamentally transformed the role of women in South African society...

