EDITORIAL | Misrepresentation and fraud linked to home affairs are major challenges to SA
Though the effort is welcomed, 30 days does not seem sufficient to correct a backlog emanating from 2005
19 August 2024 - 05:16
The department of home affairs’ move to issue a 30-day notice for people who want to appeal the blocking of their identity documents (ID) over suspicions of fraud before they are completely cancelled is certainly creating waves...
