Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Will Absa keep its erratic CEO beyond its midyear results?

Arrie Rautenbach hasn’t quite covered himself in glory

19 August 2024 - 07:26
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE

While Standard Bank and Nedbank have released their midyear results, Absa is expected to release a muted performance on Monday morning. The question, though, is whether its embattled group CEO Arrie Rautenbach will last long in the position after the release of the results...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BHEKISISA | Son of Sekhukhuneland: why Motsoaledi won’t let go of the NHI Opinion & Analysis
  2. RETHABILE RADEBE | Will Malema fan the flames and let the red house burn or ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | SA needs a robust, intelligent Left — and no, the EFF doesn’t count Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | School nutrition tender needs to be addressed urgently Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Will Absa keep its erratic CEO beyond its midyear results? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application
2024 Citroën C3 Aircross