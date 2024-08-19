PALI LEHOHLA | A state hiding behind innocence until proven guilty has no ubuntu — atone right away
South Africa has its own ‘Zionists’ who refuse to take responsibility for the destruction and devaluing of human lives
19 August 2024 - 05:10
No Longer at Ease by Chinua Achebe depicts the public transport system in Nigeria. One of the trotros, the name given to the Ford trucks with wooden carriages, is God’s Case No Appeal. It means if you die in an accident while riding in the trotro, it is God’s case and there cannot be an appeal. Back in the day, I had just arrived in Bophuthatswana and attained my driver’s licence. I could now drive a government vehicle without always looking behind my shoulder. Perhaps it was that relaxation that would get me into an accident. ..
