EDITORIAL | School nutrition tender needs to be addressed urgently
A day without a meal is too much for any child, especially the poor for whom the programme mostly caters
20 August 2024 - 04:48
As basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says she was forced to hold back on a R10bn school nutrition tender over corruption suspicions, we are left to contend with the words of Nelson Mandela — that there is no stronger “revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.