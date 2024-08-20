Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | SA needs a robust, intelligent Left — and no, the EFF doesn’t count

As the Floyd Shivambu defection to Zuma’s MK Party continues to dominate headlines, Tom Eaton asks what has become of the Left

20 August 2024 - 04:52
Tom Eaton Columnist

I understand why so many people inside the EFF continue to argue that Floyd Shivambu’s defection to Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party was a brilliant piece of strategy by the Progressive Caucus: it’s human nature, when you fall on your face, to jump up and explain that your hobby is tasting pavements, and boy, is this one delicious!..

