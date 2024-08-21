EDITORIAL | Malema’s respect seems to be reserved for only a few women, not women in general
We should be concerned that a man who was raised by two women he speaks highly of would demean a woman unnecessarily on a public platform
21 August 2024 - 04:42
The comments made by EFF leader Julius Malema suggesting that the social media conduct of partners and family members of EFF leaders is a reflection of betrayal to his party should be condemned for the vitriol it is...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.