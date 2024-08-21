Opinion & Analysis

KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Julius Malema’s five stages of grief

We have seen the EFF leader go through denial, anger and bargaining in less than a week — depression and acceptance are next

21 August 2024 - 04:38
Kgaugelo Masweneng Deputy Opinions Editor: TimesLIVE

The personal and the political intersect as we witness EFF leader Julius Malema navigate the tormenting stages of grief since the departure of his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, last week...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | EFF and Floyd: obituary or renaissance? Opinion & Analysis
  2. ‘Give rural women access to land’: experts South Africa
  3. Lesufi promises incentives for athletes, to tackle cancer backlog and eradicate ... Politics
  4. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Confluence of perils for rural women in the land of ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Eastern Cape hospitals 'compromise women in maternity wards' South Africa

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Misrepresentation and fraud linked to home affairs are major ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | School nutrition tender needs to be addressed urgently Opinion & Analysis
  3. RETHABILE RADEBE | Will Malema fan the flames and let the red house burn or ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MATHATHA TSEDU | A tribute to freedom fighter and hero Mzondeleli Nondula Opinion & Analysis
  5. BHEKISISA | Son of Sekhukhuneland: why Motsoaledi won’t let go of the NHI Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

More than 20,000 sign DA petition against Eskom's 36% electricity hike
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 August 2024