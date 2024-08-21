Opinion & Analysis

LUCKY MATHEBULA | NDR-GNU paradox creates new battle within one ideological complex

Gathering of anti-establishment forces as new opposition should be understood in context of political power-grabbing opportunities it presents

21 August 2024 - 04:36 By LUCKY MATHEBULA

Does the National Democratic Revolution (NDR) still have one centre, or is it still being pursued? Have we moved into a world with one NDR objective being pursued by multiple processes (of struggle) in different membership forms by "revolutionaries"?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Intransigence must die for the country to thrive Opinion & Analysis
  2. LUCKY MATHEBULA | ANC, beware, the opposition complex is mastering the takeover ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The GNU is reshaping the dynamics between political parties Opinion & Analysis
  4. LUCKY MATHEBULA | ANC has graduated into a partner and 'ideological sweetheart' ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Misrepresentation and fraud linked to home affairs are major ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | School nutrition tender needs to be addressed urgently Opinion & Analysis
  3. RETHABILE RADEBE | Will Malema fan the flames and let the red house burn or ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. MATHATHA TSEDU | A tribute to freedom fighter and hero Mzondeleli Nondula Opinion & Analysis
  5. BHEKISISA | Son of Sekhukhuneland: why Motsoaledi won’t let go of the NHI Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

More than 20,000 sign DA petition against Eskom's 36% electricity hike
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 August 2024