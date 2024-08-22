Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Torpedo of consequence is needed to end culture of impunity

While South Africa has made some headway in holding officer bearers to account, even tougher measures are required

22 August 2024 - 04:52

The word “consequence” is defined as a result or effect that is typically unwelcome or unpleasant...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Malema’s respect seems to be reserved for only a few women, not ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | School nutrition tender needs to be addressed urgently Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Misrepresentation and fraud linked to home affairs are major ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Floyd Shivambu's exit from the EFF: political move or fallout ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | After missing clear chances to lead, Gwamanda’s departure couldn't ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Speaking of prelims, it’s time to rethink our approach to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Malema’s respect seems to be reserved for only a few women, not ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Torpedo of consequence is needed to end culture of impunity Opinion & Analysis
  4. KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Julius Malema’s five stages of grief Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | We need to talk about coloured racism Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Highlights: Springboks v Australia in Perth
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | SAFPU’s Tebogo Monyai on challenges faced by footballers in ...