WANDILE SIHLOBO | South Africa has sufficient maize supplies
The narrative of South Africa’s decision to open the way for Brazilian maize imports must be managed responsibly
22 August 2024 - 04:42
In much of the Southern African region, maize could be considered a "political crop" because of its importance as a staple food and the vast extent of farmers' involvement in its production. When there are droughts, we see the pain through reduced supplies, increased consumer prices, and distressed farming villages...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.