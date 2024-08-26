PALI LEHOHLA | Census and sensitivities: the building blocks of SA’s post-apartheid statistics
How statisticians in Bophuthatswana confronted racial tensions and the question of what a post-apartheid statistics system should be
26 August 2024 - 04:40
In 1989 when Stellenbosch intellectuals and students visited the ANC in Lusaka, Zambia, and the Pretoria intellectuals were protesting the gesture, Prof Sampie Terreblanche of Stellenbosch University would remark that the verkrampte Tuks were behind the times...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.