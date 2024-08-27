TOM EATON | You hear that? Morero has his comrades speaking the voters’ language
Few would say reading the room is the Joburg mayor’s forte
27 August 2024 - 04:44
Dada Morero is many things — former mayor of Johannesburg, current mayor of Johannesburg, leading candidate to become two-time former mayor of Johannesburg — but let us give credit where it’s due: he lasted well over one week before he shot off both his kneecaps...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.