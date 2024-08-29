Opinion & Analysis

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Eskom's recovery exposes truths about SA talent and competence

The GNU spirit should be exploited to explore new areas where professionals could be commissioned

29 August 2024 - 04:50 By LUCKY MATHEBULA

In retrospect, South Africa's electricity delivery in the last 15 years is most curious. Several times during this period, the country has experienced the worst stages of load-shedding and energy supply instability...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LUCKY MATHEBULA | NDR-GNU paradox creates new battle within one ideological ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. FM LUCKY MATHEBULA | Recalibrating the templates of economic dominance Opinion
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Intransigence must die for the country to thrive Opinion & Analysis
  4. LUCKY MATHEBULA | ANC, beware, the opposition complex is mastering the takeover ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. FM LUCKY MATHEBULA | Zuma’s expulsion from the ANC a risky move Opinion

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Did we completely misunderstand Dada Morero? Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Why donating blood, organs is active citizenship Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma is trying to make us lose our way as a country Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Floyd Shivambu's exit from the EFF: political move or fallout ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SIPHELELE KHANYILE | Weak Rica compliance and unsecured SIM card packaging fuel ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS