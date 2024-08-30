Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | ZCC has been a beacon of light in a time of upheaval

The church’s leadership has been commendable, but the same can’t be said of other religious organisations

30 August 2024 - 04:46 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has announced it will resume its annual New Year’s conference at Moria City in Limpopo this weekend for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | ZCC has been a beacon of light in a time of upheaval Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | It’s all change and politicians would-a-wooing go Opinion & Analysis
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Ellis Park is a reset for the Boks and All Black Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | That’s it! The kids are getting way out of hand Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma is trying to make us lose our way as a country Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Chronical Deep, Leehleza, Kabza De Small - Hayi Baba (Visualizer) ft. Latique, ...
We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...