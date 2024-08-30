Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | Ellis Park is a reset for the Boks and All Black
Everything about this coming Saturday is a revamp — starting line-ups, match-day squads, occasion and team mentality
30 August 2024 - 04:36
Saturday is not a repeat of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and All Blacks; neither is it a revisit of the last time the two nations met at Ellis Park in 2022. Saturday is a new chapter because there are so many new faces involved on both sides...
