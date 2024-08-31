Opinion & Analysis

DAN MATJILA | SA is on the canvas, but there is optimism that it can get back up again

Infrastructure development can trigger the growth we need to eliminate poverty and reduce our gaping inequality

31 August 2024 - 08:00 By Dan Matjila

It seemed an impossible task...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | ZCC has been a beacon of light in a time of upheaval Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma is trying to make us lose our way as a country Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | It’s all change and politicians would-a-wooing go Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The victimisation of Chidimma Adetshina will not solve SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Did we completely misunderstand Dada Morero? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Chronical Deep, Leehleza, Kabza De Small - Hayi Baba (Visualizer) ft. Latique, ...
We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...