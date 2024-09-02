JUSTICE MALALA | The DA of Steenhuisen is not part of SA’s future
Anti-racist DA members should be shocked by the latest developments in their party, writes Justice Malala
02 September 2024 - 04:48
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen attracts a truckful of criticism on social media, in parliament and in the press for his numerous gaffes (he referred to his ex-wife as “roadkill”) and his failure to grow the party in a meaningful way...
