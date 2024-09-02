KGAUGELO MASWENENG | Racism, you deadly swine
The truth is that we are inevitably trapped in a fundamentally racist system
02 September 2024 - 04:42
When the males in my family would tend cows and goats, or do the heavy work, my baby siblings and I did the dirty work — we took care of pigs. After school meant pushing a wheelbarrow and going to the neighbours to collect leftover food for the swine...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.