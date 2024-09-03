EDITORIAL | More boots on the ground, less blood staining our roads
In just a week, an alarming 37 lives were snuffed out in five accidents around the country
03 September 2024 - 04:40
KwaZulu-Natal is observing a week of mourning after carnage on the roads which claimed 21 lives in three separate accidents at the weekend...
