KHUMO KUMALO | The dark side of politics: the intersection of capital, politics and people
Business continues to enrich itself and the political parties that will sustain it rather than address the needs of the people
03 September 2024 - 04:48
Who drives politics in South Africa? Who truly fuels the incentives and narratives that politicians construct and simplify for citizens to latch on to? For many, it would be the politicians themselves, but for some, it would be the private sector, big business and wealthy individuals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.