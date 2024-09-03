TOM EATON | Nothing is the same, and the politicians are scrambling
SA’s political animals are trying to project solidarity and stability on a political landscape still heaving and splitting and belching fire after May’s comet impact of an election
03 September 2024 - 04:44
National mottos tend to be variations on a small number of themes. You’ll find lots of mentions of God, and quite a bit about freedom, though Uruguay seems to have misunderstood the assignment, its motto of “Freedom or Death” presenting its citizens with the paradox of being forced to choose freedom...
