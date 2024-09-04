EDITORIAL | Too many children have had food poisoning this year alone
Gauteng has recorded 207 food poisoning cases since the beginning of February, resulting in 10 deaths, says health MEC
04 September 2024 - 04:42
The Gauteng health department has sounded a clarion call for parents and guardians to take it upon themselves to educate children on what not to consume as the number of deaths by poison ingestion reach alarming levels...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.